PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $187.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $167.97. 4,391,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

