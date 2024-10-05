UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $251.38 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. UMA has a total market cap of $251.38 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00004873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,397,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,034,359 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

