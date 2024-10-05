Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0612 on Top Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $449.72 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,231,500,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,353,766,600 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

