Cheelee Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252.25 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Cheelee has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $252.25 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $13.04 or 0.00021003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,146.21355313 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 13.02019327 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,298,979.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

