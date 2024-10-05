dogwifhat (WIF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $397.66 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,387 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,389.190904. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.34174998 USD and is up 12.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 533 active market(s) with $627,113,919.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

