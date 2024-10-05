Degen Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Degen has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $93.54 million and $18.21 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00762655 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $39,584,060.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

