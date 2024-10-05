Kusama Price Tops $18.15 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $18.15 or 0.00029234 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $282.19 million and $8.32 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,548,615 coins and its circulating supply is 15,548,459 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

