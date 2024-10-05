Wrapped AVAX Price Reaches $25.62 (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $150.24 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for about $25.62 or 0.00041276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00251125 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,863,152 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,741,659.12577428. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.02949748 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $31,626,878.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

