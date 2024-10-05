Nano Price Down 10.5% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Nano has a market capitalization of $111.40 million and approximately $971,365.35 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,081.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.00515936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00106265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00243882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00029699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

