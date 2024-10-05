908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

