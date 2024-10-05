American Century Companies Inc. Has $192,000 Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of CS Disco worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $6.00 on Friday. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 19.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,244.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

