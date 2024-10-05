American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 15,562 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $57,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,231,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,388,516.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,683,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GLUE opened at $5.09 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

