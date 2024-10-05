Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,743 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

