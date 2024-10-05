American Century Companies Inc. Buys 28,265 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Blink Charging worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blink Charging news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $43,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,720.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Blink Charging

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

