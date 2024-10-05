American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics
In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,594.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The trade was a -100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,019. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- What are earnings reports?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.