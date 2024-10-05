American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,594.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The trade was a -100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,019. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

