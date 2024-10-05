Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $295.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRO

About Sutro Biopharma

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.