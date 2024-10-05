American Century Companies Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of SkyWater Technology worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at $130,196,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.95. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

