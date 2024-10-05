American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 372.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.