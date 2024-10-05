Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 58.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $43,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $826.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

