Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,784.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00071474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007550 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,151.55 or 0.40488567 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

