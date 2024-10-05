IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $2,273.43 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

