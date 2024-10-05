Maker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.97 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $26.97 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,448.13 or 0.02331173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00251371 BTC.
Maker Profile
Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 907,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 876,911 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maker
