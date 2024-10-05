Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.24 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.24 million and $51,887.92 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,237,972 coins and its circulating supply is 27,045,049 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,237,972 with 27,045,049 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.46965577 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $41,760.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.