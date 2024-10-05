WAX (WAXP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.52 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $115.00 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00251371 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,260,472,829 coins and its circulating supply is 3,505,145,758 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,260,214,887.9570165 with 3,504,887,818.76843 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03215308 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,471,370.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

