Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 973 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 118,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,844,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 28,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.5 %
Apple stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.86.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
