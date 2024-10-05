Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 118,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 28,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

