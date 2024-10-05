Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 118,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 28,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

