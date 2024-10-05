Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

DIS traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

