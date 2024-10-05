Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

SPYG traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 1,116,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,704. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

