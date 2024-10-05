AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,373 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 11.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $34,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

