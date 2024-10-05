Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lowered by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VUG traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $383.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,339. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.