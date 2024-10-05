Peoples Bank KS Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 25,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.91. 24,537,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,977,004. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

