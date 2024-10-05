Breakwater Capital Group Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $179.21. The stock had a trading volume of 744,921 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

