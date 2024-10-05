AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,075.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,539. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $274.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.96.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.54.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

