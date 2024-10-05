Pollux Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.58 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $349,708.12 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,035,890 coins and its circulating supply is 40,036,253 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

