Oasys (OAS) Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $101.36 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,906,334,702 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,902,728,649.518362 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.034471 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,174,796.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

