Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Global Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 1,963,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,414,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

