Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Volume of $237.94 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $25.61 or 0.00041209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.41 billion and approximately $237.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,447,484 coins and its circulating supply is 406,444,384 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

