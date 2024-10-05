Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.75.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,067. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

