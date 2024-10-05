Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $210.42. 804,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.07. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

