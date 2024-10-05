Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.75.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $246.67. 1,351,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,067. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $83,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

