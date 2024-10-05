Woodward’s (WWD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $186.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.67.

WWD stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.62. The stock had a trading volume of 535,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 7.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

