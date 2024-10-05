Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho cut their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

NYSE VTLE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

