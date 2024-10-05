Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $308.00 target price on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.75.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $246.67. 1,351,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

