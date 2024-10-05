Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $298.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,067. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.50. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $83,195,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

