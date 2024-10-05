Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.80.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $162.76. 2,233,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $422,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.