Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 669,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,641. The firm has a market cap of $768.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

