EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 10,143,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,616. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 65.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

