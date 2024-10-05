Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0155 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $696.73 million and $33.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,138.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00519543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00105619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00244830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00074140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,765,011,041 coins and its circulating supply is 45,071,477,611 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.