Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $1,000.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $865.00.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equinix to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.80.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $876.88. 236,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $838.25 and a 200 day moving average of $793.17. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Equinix by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

